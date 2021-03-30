NBA: Wizards top Pacers behind Russell Westbrook's triple-double

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a three point basket against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Brad Mills, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Russell Westbrook collected 35 points, a season-high 21 assists and 14 rebounds to fuel the host Washington Wizards to a 132-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Westbrook made 14 of 26 shots from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The triple-double was Westbrook's NBA-leading 16th of the season and second in as many games.

Rui Hachimura had 26 points and eight rebounds and Chandler Hutchison added 18 points off the bench for the Wizards, who played without NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal (right hip contusion).

Raul Neto scored 15 points off the bench to help Washington win its second in a row after losing eight of its previous nine.

All was not rosy for the Wizards, however. Recent acquisition Daniel Gafford rolled his ankle and left the court in a wheelchair.

Domantas Sabonis recorded 35 points and 11 rebounds and Malcolm Brogdon added 26 points for the Pacers, who were foiled in their bid to win three in a row for the first time since capturing the first three games of the season.

Indiana scored nine straight points to secure a 116-110 lead with 5:47 remaining in the fourth quarter before Washington countered with a 22-8 run to end the game.

Westbrook drained a stepback jumper, a layup and two 3-pointers during the pivotal surge.

Hutchison made three baskets to help Washington bridge the third and fourth quarter with a 9-0 run and claim a 97-92 lead. Indiana quickly forged a tie after Myles Turner sank a 3-pointer and Edmond Sumner added a pair of free throws.

Brogdon drained three 3-pointers en route to scoring 11 points to stake Indiana to a 28-24 lead at the end of the first quarter. Hachimura scored eight points to pace the Wizards, who misfired on all four attempts from 3-point range.

The teams continued their tight battle throughout the second quarter, with Sabonis' dunk, hook shot and free throw allowing the Pacers to secure a 58-57 lead at halftime.



