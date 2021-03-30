NBA: Pistons roll past visiting Raptors

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) defends during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Hamidou Diallo had 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks as the host Detroit Pistons completed a sweep of a three-game season series with Toronto by thumping the Raptors 118-104 on Monday.

Diallo was playing in his second game with Detroit since he was acquired from Oklahoma City earlier this month.

Saddiq Bey and Saben Lee also scored 19 points apiece and combined for nine assists for the Pistons, who had lost four straight. Cory Joseph supplied 17 points, four rebounds and five assists, Isaiah Stewart added 14 points and Frank Jackson chipped in 12.

Detroit's reserves outscored Toronto's bench 65-24.

Fred VanVleet had 22 points for the Raptors, who have lost 12 of their last 13 games. OG Anunoby tossed in 19 points with five rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. contributed 15 points and five assists and Pascal Siakam added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists before fouling out.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Pistons shot 50.7 percent overall and made half of their 30 3-point attempts. Toronto shot 40.7 percent from the field and made only 11 of 36 3-point attempts.

The Pistons led by as much as 21 in the first half and carried a 66-50 lead to the locker room. They took control with a 28-9 run spanning the first two quarters.

Diallo and Lee led the way with 14 points apiece. Detroit attempted 17 3-pointers in the half and made 10 of them.

VanVleet was the main source of offense for the Raptors with 19 points.

Bey hit two 3-points early in the second half, including a desperation heave with the shot clock running out, to make it 72-55.

Joseph drained a 3-pointer later in the quarter for a 22-point lead. The Pistons were up 92-75 entering the fourth quarter.

A Tyler Cook dunk gave them a 23-point lead, 102-79, with 9:46 left. Toronto didn't get closer than the final margin.



RELATED VIDEO: