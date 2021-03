NBA Draft lottery set for June 22; draft proper on July 29

With the modified NBA season scheduled to run deep into July, the league announced Monday that the 2021 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, July 29.

The league also announced that the draft lottery will be held on June 22, with the NBA combine set for June 21-27.

The current NBA regular season runs to May 16, with the NBA Finals due to be completed by July 22.

The deadline for players to apply for early entry for this year's draft is May 30, and those who opt to withdraw from early entry must do so by July 19.

Setting the date roughly a month later that the traditional June NBA draft, the league has yet to determine whether the draft (with the first round televised in prime time) will be virtual or in-person, owing to the changing parameters surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft will be televised by ABC and ESPN.

Bucks test Clippers

Meanwhile, the battered and beaten-up Milwaukee Bucks will have their standouts back on the floor when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is slated to return from a one-game absence due to his nagging left knee injury. Antetokounmpo was one of four starters to miss Saturday's 102-96 home loss to the New York Knicks.

Khris Middleton (hip), Jrue Holiday (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (foot) also are slated to be back in the lineup as Milwaukee aims to halt a two-game slide that follows a season-best eight-game winning streak.

Key reserves P.J. Tucker (calf) and Bobby Portis (health and safety protocols) have been ruled out.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: