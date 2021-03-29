Motorsports: History for Eduardo Coseteng as 1st Pinoy to race at Britain’s F4 series

Eduardo Coseteng has set a milestone when he was tapped to join Argenti Motorsport team for the 2021 F4 British Championship, the first Filipino who will race there.

The Championship — certified by the FIA, the world governing body for motorsports — is described as the UK’s premier single-seater series. It starts competition in May.

“After some great years in karting, I’m excited to be making the move into single-seater racing for the first time this season. British F4 is a brilliant series and I’m looking forward to joining the grid,” Coseteng said in an interview with FIAFormula4.com.

The 17-year-old is the son of Filipino motorsports legend Jody Coseteng.

“We’re really pleased to have Eduardo joining Argenti Motorsport this season,” said Argenti team principal Michael Meadows.

“He’s got a great karting pedigree and has shown some really impressive pace and progress during his tests with us in recent months.”

Eduardo Coseteng won the Asian Karting Open Championship (AKOC) junior titles in 2017, the AKOC’s Formula 125 and Senior X30 classes in 2018, and the Macau International Kart Grand Prix in 2019.

According to FIAFormula4.com, based on his performance in preseason testing, Coseteng is considered as “one to watch” when competition begins at Thruxton Motorsport Centre in Hampshire on May 8 to 9.

“I’m pleased to be racing with Argenti Motorsport,” he said, of his Banbury, UK team.

“They’ve been fantastic with me during our initial tests together, and we’re making some good progress. I can’t wait to get the season started in May. Lakas ng pinoy!”

