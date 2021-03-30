MMA: Game plan crucial for Loman in Lineker fight, says Belingon



Former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon believes his teammate, former Brave CF bantamweight champion Stephen “The Sniper” Loman, has a great chance to upset his extremely dangerous opponent in his ONE Championship debut.

Loman is set to face heavy-handed John “Hands of Stone” Lineker in the main event of “ONE on TNT III,” the third of a four-part event series scheduled for broadcast on April 21.

Belingon, who succumbed to Lineker via technical knockout last October, understands the challenges Loman faces against the highly-regarded Brazilian finisher. But he believes “The Sniper” has the tools to pull off the upset against the bantamweight division’s No. 1-ranked contender.

“When it comes to his fighting, Stephen is a well-rounded fighter. He has solid striking skills and has exceptional grappling skills. He knows what to do in high pressure situations on the mat, and he can create opportunities. This will be his biggest advantage over John Lineker,” Belingon said.

“Stephen also has a lot of experience in and out of the ring. He’s a veteran of this sport and he’s used to big fights. Mentally and physically, Stephen is a hundred percent ready for this fight. He will give Lineker a good run.”

At just 28 years old, Loman joined ONE Championship in February, still in the absolute prime of his career. The Baguio City native sports a 14-2 professional mixed martial arts record, and is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak.

In 2017, he defeated Gurdarshan “Saint Lion” Mangat to capture the Brave CF bantamweight championship in Bahrain. After successfully defending the title on four occasions, Loman then earned the chance to showcase his skills on the global stage.

Belingon knows how dangerous Lineker is, and that victory is just a matter of executing the right game plan. He and his Team Lakay brethren, along with head coach Mark Sangiao, are making sure Loman comes in well-equipped to handle anything Lineker throws his way.

“In the end, I think if Stephen can stick to the game plan, he can definitely win this fight. The strategy heading into this fight is crucial to victory," said Belingon.

"Lineker is a dangerous opponent, but he’s just a man. Every man can be beaten. Stephen just has to focus on the game plan and he’s got a great chance to win.”

