MMA: Folayang honored to be fighting Akiyama

After facing previous setbacks, former ONE lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang is eager to get back to winning ways.

Now he’ll get the chance to do so against Yoshihiro “Sexyama” Akiyama, a certified icon in the world of mixed martial arts.

Folayang will square off with Akiyama in one of the featured matches of “ONE on TNT IV,” which airs on April 29 in Manila. It will also air simultaneously on US primetime television.

“This is a very important battle for me. I didn’t get the results and the performance that I wanted to give in my previous fights, so this time I will aim steadfast,” he said.

“It’s always an honor to share the cage with legends, and it gives an added motivation for me.”

Folayang is coming off back-to-back decision losses against Pieter “The Archangel” Buist and Antonio “The Spartan” Caruso, and while he lost in both those matches, he has to show that he has a lot more left in his tank against Akiyama, who himself is coming off a KO win over Sherif “The Shark” Mohamed last year.

“I’m preparing well mentally and physically. Our training consists of workouts in the gym and outdoors,” Folayang said.

“Everyone has their own strengths, so it’s all about looking at how to handle [his strengths] well. I think his biggest strength is his experience, having fought the best fighters in their primes.”

That said, Folayang isn’t about to come in overconfident, as he knows what Akiyama brings to the table.

He’s not keen on calling a finish, or even a result because he knows that whoever comes in the most prepared will end up taking the victory.

“I have respect for athletes who have done great things in the sport and still compete at the highest level,” Folayang said.

“I don’t know [what will happen]. What I know is that preparation will be the biggest factor here.”

