Karate: James delos Santos, student dominate 2021 Kamikaze e-Tournament

Top e-kata player James delos Santos and his student Fatima A-Isha Hamsain won their respective divisions in the recent 2021 Kamikaze e-Tournament Neuhofen/Austrian Kata.

Delos Santos' victory earned him his 12th gold medal for 2021 and further cemented his status as the world top ranking men's e-kata player.

The Filipino karateka defeated Matias Moreno Dormont of Switzerland in the finals.

Hamsain, meanwhile, won 2 gold medals. She won the gold in the U16 and another in the U18 women's e-kata category.

"I'm proud to also say that my MKKPI student, Fatima A-Isha Lim Hamsain, shone again," said Delos Santos.

