Football: Lyon request UEFA to postpone q'final vs. PSG due to COVID-19 cases

Olympique Lyonnais have requested European soccer governing body UEFA to postpone their women's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris St Germain after discovering new COVID-19 cases in the squad, the French club said on Monday.

Tests carried out on the squad on Monday revealed four new positive cases, bringing the total up to six after two were discovered at the end of last week ahead of their league trip to Dijon.

Lyon, who are the defending champions and record seven-times winners of the competition, lead 1-0 from the first leg and are scheduled to play the second leg at home on Wednesday.

"In view of the number of cases and the directives of the Regional Health Agency calling for the isolation of the entire women's squad, Olympique Lyonnais has asked UEFA to postpone the return leg," the club said in a statement.

UEFA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

PSG were forced to forfeit their last-16 second leg match against Sparta Prague -- deemed a 3-0 loss -- due to COVID-19 cases in their squad earlier this month but they still advanced to the quarter-finals with a 5-3 aggregate score.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar)