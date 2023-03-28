La Salle is looking to improve to 9-0 in UAAP women's volleyball. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The University of Santo Tomas hopes to regain its winning ways while De La Salle University looks to stay on track when they battle separate opponents in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Golden Tigresses battle the University of the East at 12:00 noon, seeking to recover from a four-set defeat to Adamson University in their previous assignment.

UST is tied with defending champion National University in third place with identical 5-3 win-loss records.

The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, are winless in eight games.

At 2:00 p.m., La Salle will test the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws with the Lady Spikers eyeing a ninth straight win.

The Lady Spikers are coming off confidence-boosting wins against National U, having swept the defending champions in back-to-back games.

The Lady Tamaraws, for their part, are 4-4 in the season. A win over the University of the Philippines in their previous game has kept them in the Final 4 picture.

Opening the day's quadruple-header at the Pasay City venue is the men's volleyball showdown between UST (7-1) and UE (2-6). First serve is at 10:00 a.m.

The men's match between La Salle (4-4) and FEU (6-2) will close out the day at 4:00 p.m.

