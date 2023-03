Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses returned to winning column after a quick work of the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

The Golden Tigresses bounced back from previous loss with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 victory of the Lady Warriors at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

UST has improved their record at 6-3 for third spot while keeping UE without a win in all of its nine outings.

