UAAP: La Salle's Leila Cruz suffers ACL injury

Leila Cruz present in the bench of La Salle Lady Spikers against the FEU Lady Tamaraws. UAAP Media Bureau



MANILA -- The De La Salle Lady Spikers will have to continue their unbeaten run in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament without a key player.

This as opposite spiker Leila Cruz suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee which was confirmed by assistant coach Noel Orcullo on Wednesday.

The Lady Spikers received the confirmation last Tuesday, several days after Cruz went down during their game against the National University Lady Bulldogs.

"Sad to say, she got an ACL. So tanggapin na lang namin kung ano yun," Orcullo said after their three-set win against the FEU Lady Tamaraws.

"Although, yung bata naman positive naman sa sarili niya na kung ano man yung magiging outcome ng MRI niya tatanggapin naman niya. Yun nga lang nawalan kami ng isang vital part sa team. We have to move on."

During their game against the Lady Bulldogs, Cruz suffered an ugly fall in the first set, forcing her to be stretchered out off the court. She eventually returned on La Salle bench in the latter part of the game.

She was also present in their recent match against FEU where they hiked their record to 9-0, a win away from an outright Final Four berth.

Cruz had a total of 37 points in the last eight games of DLSU, including 24 spikes and 12 blocks.

Replacing the tall spiker in the starting unit of head coach Ramil de Jesus was Baby Jyne Soreno.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.