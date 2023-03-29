Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The De La Salle Green Spikers halted their two-game losing skid with a huge five-set win over the FEU Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament.

The Green Spikers came back from 1-2 down against the fancied Tamaraws for a 25-22, 25-27, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12 victory at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

La Salle bounced back after two straight defeats against the still unbeaten NU Bulldogs for a 5-4 record while FEU dropped their card to 6-3 and stayed at third place.

Leading the firepower for the Green Spikers was JM Ronquillo with 22 points on 20 attacks and two blocks.

Down by a set heading into the fourth, La Salle broke away from a 13 deadlock with a 6-3 spurt after several errors by the Tamaraws, 19-16.

FEU tried to comeback with a block by Mark Calado, 20-22, but Ronquillo answered with back-to-back crosscourt attacks, 24-20. He, then, ended it with a down-the-line spike to force a deciding set.

La Salle carried the momentum in the fifth, erecting a 6-2 lead, capped by a push from Vince Maglinao.

The Tamaraws had one final push down the stretch as Zhydryx Saavedra and Martin Bugaoan scored to trail, 11-13.

A quick hit by Billie Anima put La Salle at match point but FEU saved one after a serve error. Noel Kampton, who finished the game with 23 points, ended the thrilling game with a through-the-block kill.

Calado tallied a game-high 28 points while Saavedra contributed 23 markers for the Tamaraws.

