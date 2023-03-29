Home  >  Sports

UAAP: La Salle upsets FEU to arrest 2-game skid in men’s volley

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2023 08:41 PM

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau
Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The De La Salle Green Spikers halted their two-game losing skid with a huge five-set win over the FEU Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament. 

The Green Spikers came back from 1-2 down against the fancied Tamaraws for a 25-22, 25-27, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12 victory at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday. 

La Salle bounced back after two straight defeats against the still unbeaten NU Bulldogs for a 5-4 record while FEU dropped their card to 6-3 and stayed at third place.

Leading the firepower for the Green Spikers was JM Ronquillo with 22 points on 20 attacks and two blocks. 

Down by a set heading into the fourth, La Salle broke away from a 13 deadlock with a 6-3 spurt after several errors by the Tamaraws, 19-16.

FEU tried to comeback with a block by Mark Calado, 20-22, but Ronquillo answered with back-to-back crosscourt attacks, 24-20. He, then, ended it with a down-the-line spike to force a deciding set. 

La Salle carried the momentum in the fifth, erecting a 6-2 lead, capped by a push from Vince Maglinao. 

The Tamaraws had one final push down the stretch as Zhydryx Saavedra and Martin Bugaoan scored to trail, 11-13. 

A quick hit by Billie Anima put La Salle at match point but FEU saved one after a serve error. Noel Kampton, who finished the game with 23 points, ended the thrilling game with a through-the-block kill. 

Calado tallied a game-high 28 points while Saavedra contributed 23 markers for the Tamaraws.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Read More:  UAAP   UAAP volleyball   volleyball   UAAP Season 85   men's volleyball   La Salle   FEU  

BRAND NEWS