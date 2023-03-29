A Pinoy import Mobile Legends: Bang Bang coach was among 5 wounded after his team's van figured in a road crash in Jakarta, Indonesia while on the way to a game Wednesday afternoon.

Kenneth "Flysolo" Coloma and the rest of Pendekar Esports’ coaching staff and management were on the way to their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League game in Jakarta when the car crashed.

Former ECHO players Frediemar "3Mar" Serafico and Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura, who are part of the team, were in a separate vehicle at the time of the accident.

“All of them are stable now and we’re waiting for updates. Pray for their quick recovery,” Rafflesia said in an Instagram story.

MDL Indonesia called off the team's match against A8 Pabz as a result.

Pendekar Esports is one of teams in Indonesia's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League.