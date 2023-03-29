PBA: Aguilar may be ready in time for Game 1, says Cone

Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar. PBA Images



MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone believes there is a chance that Japeth Aguilar might be able to join them in the PBA Governors Cup Finals.

The defending champion Gin Kings booked a return trip to the Governors Cup finals with a stirring victory over San Miguel in Game 3, thereby sweeping the Beermen in their best-of-five semis series.

Cone said Aguilar is recovering well from his MCL injury and might be able to suit up at early as Game 1 of the finals.

"He's getting closer," said the Ginebra tactician.

The PBA finals will begin on April 9, Easter Sunday, giving Aguilar ample time to prepare.

"The fact is there's a 10-day break before we play. There's an opportunity only, though nothing is written on stone. But there's an opportunity he could be ready by Game 1. We'll see."

He said Aguilar has been testing himself recently, doing limited practices.

"Barring any setback he could be ready by Game 1. He's not back in (five-on-five) practice yet by any means, he just started to do one-on-one, two-on-two in practice. But we expect him back at some point in the series."

Aguilar, 36, suffered a knee injury during their game against the NLEX Road Warriors on February 8 and has not played since. Aside from missing the bulk of Ginebra's elimination round campaign, Aguilar also sat out the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier in February.

In the two games that he played in the conference, Aguilar averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

