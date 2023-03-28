NCAA: Lyceum, Perpetual battle for finals spot

MANILA -- University of Perpetual Help and Lyceum of the Philippines University contest the remaining finals berth in the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball tournament, Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The winner of the 2 p.m. match will advance to play defending champion De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) in the best-of-3 finals series that starts on April 11.

The Lady Altas are looking to make it to the finals for the first time since 2019. For the Lady Pirates, it has already been a historic campaign as they qualified to the Final 4 for the first time.

Perpetual Help finished second behind CSB with an 8-1 card in the elimination round, in a massive turnaround after last year's 2-6 campaign.

Lyceum, for its part, stayed alive in the semifinals after beating Mapua University in the first phase of the step-ladder, 25-18, 25-23, 29-31, 27-25, last Tuesday.

The Lady Altas were triumphant in the lone elimination round meeting between the two teams, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22.

In the men's division, Arellano University and San Beda University clash for the right to play Perpetual Help in the championship series at 12 noon.