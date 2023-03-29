TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson goes for a dunk against Meralco in Game 3 of their 2023 PBA Governors' Cup semifinals series. PBA Images.

Talk 'N Talk rode a strong start in the first half en route to a lopsided 99-80 win over Meralco in Game 3 of their PBA Governors' Cup best-of-five semis series on Wednesday.

With the win, the Tropang GIGA is now a victory away from arranging a title showdown with early finalist Barangay Ginebra.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson erupted for 40 points on top of his 13 rebounds and two assists, while Mikey Williams added 29 markers.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.