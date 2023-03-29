Football: Azkals fall to Jordan in friendly

The Philippine Azkals absorbed a 4-0 loss to Jordan in a friendly on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar.

Musa Al-Taamari opened the scoring in the ninth minute and added another goal in the 26th to send the Azkals into the break down 0-2.

Yazan Al-Naimat (56') and Ibrahim Sadeh (58') then found the back of the net in a three-minute span to complete the rout for Kuwait.

The Azkals were coming off a 0-2 defeat to Kuwait on Saturday morning at the Jaber Al Ahmad Stadium in Kuwait City, in what was Barae Jrondi's debut as Philippines head coach.

Both matches are part of the national team's initial preparations for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this year.