MANILA -- Regine Diego won't deny that her first conference in charge of F2 Logistics has been challenging.

"May mga moments talaga na sobrang fulfilling, ang happy, ang saya. But there are also moments na parang, you know, you wanna give up," the coach said on Tuesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Diego's debut campaign ended on a successful note: she steered the Cargo Movers to a bronze medal in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference. They swept the PLDT High Speed Hitters in the battle-for-third to secure the team's best finish since joining the professional league.

It is a couple of rungs below where the Cargo Movers wanted to finish; they entered the conference with aspirations of becoming champions. But copping the bronze is still an achievement that Diego takes pride in.

"Masaya, kasi siyempre, bronze pa rin 'yun. A win is a win. But you know, we can still dream, 'di ba? And we can still work. Hopefully, makapag-champion," the coach said. "'Yun naman ang goal nating lahat."

Diego is ready and willing to keep working towards that goal, while also serving as a trailblazer in her field. She is the only female coach in the PVL, and Diego made it clear that more women are deserving of the role and the responsibilities that come with it.

"I could have stayed where I was before, na relax lang," said Diego. "But the challenge is making me stronger, and I'm happy na I'm the first woman. So, kailangan kong panindigan, 'di ba?"

"Kasi I want women to be here. Not just me, I don't want just to be the only one. I want more women here," she said emphatically.

The future isn't immediately clear for Diego, who revealed on Tuesday that she isn't sure yet of how the coaching situation in F2 Logistics will play out now that Ramil de Jesus appears ready to return to the sidelines.

But it's clear she has endeared herself to the Cargo Movers' fanbase while also gaining the trust of her players -- some of whom shared the court with her during the latter stages of her career as a De La Salle University player.

"For now, I'm just happy to be here. I'm happy to get the experience. Whatever happens, I will be grateful to be here," said Diego.

"If I get the chance again to coach for the next conference, then I'm willing to take the challenge. But if not, I'm still happy na na-experience ko 'to," she added.

