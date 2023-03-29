Brooklyn's Simmons, Portland's Lillard out for rest of season

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons. Erik S. Lesser and Jason Szenes, EPA-EFE

Portland's Damian Lillard and Brooklyn's Ben Simmons have been shut down by their respective teams for the rest of the NBA season.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report cited league sources who said that Lillard "will be held out" for the remainder of the season, given Portland's place in the standings.

The Trail Blazers are 32-43 in the Western Conference, five games out of the final play-in spot with just seven games left in their schedule.

Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Blazers, but managed to play in just 58 games in an injury-riddled campaign.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn confirmed that Simmons "will not be joining us the rest of the year and through the playoffs."

"After consulting with our doctors, multiple specialists, he's just going to begin a rehab program. Our doctors and the specialists feel and think that he'll have a full recovery so that starts now," said Vaughn, as quoted by ESPN.

Simmons, a former top overall pick, is averaging only 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game for the Nets in what has been a down year for the guard.

He has missed 33 games in the season and last played before the All-Star break. He is dealing with injuries to his knee and back, but Vaughn said they do not expect Simmons to require another surgery in the offseason.

The Nets have a 40-35 record, good for sixth place in the East.