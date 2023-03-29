MANILA - After leading a David and Goliath match of sorts in the MPL Philippines Season 11, Ben "Benthings" Maglaque of TNC Pro Team nabbed the Player of the Week honors in the sixth week of the season.

Benthings edged Marco “Super Marco” Requitano of Bren Esports, ECHO’s Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales and Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya, and Edward “Edward” Dapadap of Blacklist International for the weekly Razer Gold-MPL Philippines Press Corps Player of the Week honors.

Putting up a total of 20 assists in the last-seeded team's win over top-seeded Bren Esports, Benthings showed why he remains one of the team's most formidable wards.

For the 27-year-old, the win will kick-start their playoff campaign with time ticking.

“Sobrang halaga 'yung game na ito, hindi lang para makapunta kami ng playoffs. In preparation din sa mga susunod na season," Benthings said.

TNC is now in a must-win situation with a 2-9 record.