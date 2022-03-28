UAAP: Young stars on the spotlight as FEU, Ateneo face off

RJ Abarrientos will be among the players to watch when the FEU Tamaraws play the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Tuesday. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- The spotlight will be on young stars RJ Abarrientos and Dave Ildefonso when the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws test defending champion Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 84 tournament on Tuesday.

Abarrientos was one of the most impressive performers on the season's opening day, putting up 19 points in just 20 minutes as the Tamaraws routed University of Santo Tomas, 76-51.

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin, who coached Abarrientos in Gilas Pilipinas, said that the young guard's performance was to be expected.

"RJ was RJ today, and people better get used to what this kid can do on the court," said Baldwin. "The game of basketball is just second nature to him, he makes it look and feel easy."

"Obviously, we have to put him under some pressure, and we will try to turn up the heat on him and make sure that whatever he gets in that game -- and I'm sure he'll get his -- whatever he gets, he has to work really hard for," he added.

Ateneo was also triumphant on opening day, holding off the University of the Philippines, 90-81. Ildefonso was superb in his first game for the Blue Eagles, with 19 points and six rebounds.

"His performance today, I think, is a great start for him as a Blue Eagle, and we hope there's many more like it," said Baldwin of Ildefonso.

A victory for the Blue Eagles will extend their winning streak to 28 games since 2018 -- a stunning run that includes a perfect 16-0 campaign in UAAP Season 82.

But Baldwin warned that they will greatly challenged by the Tamaraws, who have a strong roster to complement Abarrientos.

"That whole team can really shoot the ball. They look comfortable playing the game together, they look at ease," said Baldwin, noting that FEU already appears to be in "midseason form" compared to the other UAAP squads.

Tip off between Ateneo and FEU is at 1 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The four-game slate opens at 10 a.m. with University of the East and Adamson University seeking their first wins. At 4 p.m., De La Salle University and National University face off, with both teams eyeing their second wins of the tournament.

The quadruple-header will be capped off by the match-up between University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas at 7 p.m.