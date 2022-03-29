UAAP: Hot-shooting Adamson routs UE

Jerom Lastimosa set the tone for Adamson in their rout of UE. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University rode a hot start en route to a comfortable 82-66 triumph against the University of the East, Tuesday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was the first victory of UAAP Season 84 for the Soaring Falcons after dropping their season-opener to National University last Saturday.

Veteran point guard Jerom Lastimosa waxed hot in the opening quarter, making all three of his field goals for 11 points as the Falcons raced to a 32-12 advantage.

It was all Adamson from there, as they led by as much as 34 points before settling for a 16-point margin in the convincing victory.