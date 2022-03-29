CJ Cansino led UP in scoring in their loss to Ateneo. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines' (UP) game against University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Tuesday is just a "regular game" for CJ Cansino, who will be facing off against his former school for the first time.

Cansino controversially transferred to UP in August 2020 in the wake of the "Sorsogon bubble" issue, the first player to exit the UST program before other members of the squad followed suit. Head coach Aldin Ayo also resigned from his post, and the promising program entered a rebuilding phase.

Cansino, meanwhile, became one of top recruits of the Fighting Maroons, which also added high school stars such as Carl Tamayo, Terrence Fortea, and Gerry Abadiano out of the National University program.

In his first game for UP, Cansino showcased his talents immediately, scoring 21 points in just 19 minutes, although the Fighting Maroons lost to defending champion Ateneo de Manila University.

"Actually siguro, sa akin lang sumasakto 'yung mga bola, kasi tiwala lang ako sa sistema ni Coach Gold [Monteverde] eh," said Cansino, who downplayed his superb scoring effort. "'Yun lang 'yung lagi kong sinasabi, na if makatira, makatira. Ikot lang talaga sa sistema, and luckily, pumapasok 'yung mga tira ko."

The Fighting Maroons will get a chance to earn their first win of UAAP Season 84 on Tuesday, when they take on the Growling Tigers at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"For me, wala naman sa akin, parang wala namang big deal sa akin," Cansino said of the game.

"Alam mo 'yun, we moved on, okay naman kami ng mga teammates ko dati, and okay kami ng UST, and ng coaches," he added. "So for me, it's just a regular game na kailangan namin paghandaan, katulad ng pinaghandaan namin 'yung Ateneo."

Rather than dwelling on what happened in the past, Cansino said he will focus on improving. The Fighting Maroons struggled against Ateneo's offense last Saturday, and also shot themselves on the foot by making just 26 of 43 free throw attempts.

"For me, marami pa kaming kailangan i-work on, lalo na sa chemistry," said Cansino. "Dahil 'yun nga, medyo short time din 'yung practices namin."

"So, sa mga future games, siguro doon kami matuto, and doon namin mabi-build up 'yung chemistry namin," he added.

Tip-off between UST and UP is at 7 p.m.