Justine Baltazar had a double-double in his first game for La Salle in Season 84. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- In his final season with the De La Salle University Green Archers, big man Justine Baltazar is embracing a new challenge off the court.

Not only is he one of La Salle's main options and their defensive anchor, but Baltazar has also been tasked to lead a reloaded team that features several new players.

"Malaking adjustment 'to sa akin," Baltazar said of his new role as La Salle captain, Saturday.

"Maraming rookie dito kailangan nila mag-step up, kailangan nila ako tulungan nila dito," he explained. "'Di ko kaya mag-isa 'to. Kailangan, team talaga maglalaro dito kaya dapat gawin 'yung mga ipinapagawa ng coaches."

La Salle was among the busiest teams in the past two years, as they added some big-name players including transferees Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy. They also recruited Filipino-Americans Benjamin and Michael Phillips, as well as Deschon Winston.

The Green Archers had to overcome some adversity in their first game of UAAP Season 84. They held off a late rally by University of the East, 71-66, on Saturday night, after nearly squandering a double-digit advantage.

Baltazar put up a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds in the win, but noted the need for improvement for all of them afterward. The Green Archers committed 19 turnovers -- Baltazar accounted for three -- giving the Red Warriors 16 points.

"Siguro, marami pa kami pagkakamali na kailangan itama dito sa team na 'to," said Baltazar. "Mas maraming mga rookie. Siguro, mas nagigil sila kasi first time nilang makapaglaro dito sa UAAP."

Baltazar and the Green Archers are back in action at 4 p.m. on Tuesday against National University.