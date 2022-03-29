Tyler Tio led the way for Ateneo in their win over FEU. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University is still unbeaten in UAAP Season 84 after fending off a late challenge by Far Eastern University, 79-70, on Tuesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles broke the game open in the third quarter, thanks to a flurry of points from Tyler Tio, but needed a strong defensive stand late to weather the Tamaraws' charge.

Ateneo is now 2-0 in the season. The defending champions have won 28 consecutive games since 2018, a run that includes a perfect 16-0 campaign in Season 82.

FEU drops to 1-1 in the season.