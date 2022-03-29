Didat Hanapi was one of five Adamson players who sat out the first half against UE on Tuesday. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Didat Hanapi and four other Adamson University players did not play in the first half of their UAAP Season 84 game against University of the East on Tuesday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was a curious development as Hanapi had been their leading scorer in their opening day loss to National University, with 20 points.

According to Adamson head coach Nash Racela, it was a disciplinary measure for those five players. Aside from Hanapi, Mario Barasi, Tricky Peromingan, Joseph Fuentebella, and Ivan Maata also sat out the first half against the Red Warriors.

"[It's] because of ice cream," Racela said after the Soaring Falcons pulled away for an 82-66 demolition of UE, their first win of the season.

The coach explained that on Monday, they celebrated the birthday of their athletic director, Fr. Aldrin Suan. The priest sent food for the team's dinner, including cake and ice cream, said Racela.

"But they reminded that we have a game early the next day, and it will be better not to eat ice cream, 'no," he added. "But five of our guys still did get a scoop or two."

Racela acknowledged that this may seem like a "very simple thing."

"Mababaw na bagay, dahil sa ice cream," he said. "Kumbaga, tinanong, bakit 'di ginamit noong first half? Dahil sa ice cream. Lima sila that we didn't use in the first half, and it's just because of a simple ice cream."

For the coach, however, it was a teaching moment for his young players.

"It's partly discipline, actually, 'yun lang," said Racela. "We're teaching them something."

Hanapi, Barasi, Peromingan, and Fuentebella all eventually played in the second half, with Hanapi registering four points in the Soaring Falcons' comfortable win against the Red Warriors.

They play again on Thursday against defending UAAP champions Ateneo de Manila University.