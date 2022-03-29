TJ Marquez tops 2022 World Slasher Cup 1

From the World Slasher Cup Facebook page



TJ Marquez of Texas Cockpit Arena topped the 2022 World Slasher Cup (WSC) 9-Cock Invitational Derby over the weekend at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Marquez's entry, which fielded Oakgrove, Roundhead and other bloodlines with oriental infusion, scored an 8-1 win-loss record to bag the solo championship.

This is his first WSC trophy.

Patrick Antonio's Sagupaan Complexor 3000/TERVIVAC entry and Gary Tubianosa and Jay Soria's Sta. Maria entry were pitted in the deciding title match, but the fight ended in a draw. They bagged runner-up honors, with 7.5 points each.

Papa Bravo also scored 7.5 points, while Dennis Lumpay and Pablito Gregore ended the competition with 7 points, respectively.

Sabong veterans Iking Araneta and Mayor Boyet Joson scored 6.5 points each.

Top fighters with six points: Doc Eddieboy Cheng, Jun Topacio and Padz Barr, Johnny Moore and John Seiner, Nene Araneta, and RQP.

The WSC will return on May 26 until June 1 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.