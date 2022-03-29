PVL: Tolentino shines late, as Choco Mucho ousts PLDT

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans are headed to the semifinals of the PVL Open Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Kat Tolentino came alive in the final two sets to power the Choco Mucho Flying Titans to a hard-earned five-set triumph against the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Tuesday afternoon at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

In front of thousands of fans at the San Juan venue, the Flying Titans recovered from a meltdown in the third set to snatch a 25-21, 23-25, 29-31, 25-15, 15-11 victory.

With the result, Choco Mucho punched its ticket to the semifinals of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, where they will play sister team Creamline in a best-of-three series.