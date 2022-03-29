The Creamline Cool Smashers dethroned the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the PVL Open Conference quarterfinals. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Revenge wasn't quite on their minds, but the Creamline Cool Smashers nonetheless felt an "extra push" against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in their quarterfinals showdown on Monday.

The two squads engaged in a classic finals series in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, with the Crossovers emerging as champions after outlasting the Cool Smashers in three games. The last match of the series went to a fifth set, with Chery Tiggo overhauling a 0-2 deficit.

They couldn't make a similar comeback on Monday, however. The Cool Smashers averted a meltdown and came away with a 25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19 triumph, ending the Crossovers' title defense and marching to the semifinals.

"You know, for us naman, a win is a win. We really prepare for each and every team in this league, in this competition," Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez said.

"Siyempre, there's an extra push for us," she added.

But Valdez was quick to clarify that the "extra push" they felt was not out of a desire to avenge their loss in last season's finals. Instead, they were determined to give Chery Tiggo a good fight, knowing the caliber of the defending champions.

Even without Jaja Santiago, Chery Tiggo still boasted of a powerful team bannered by Mylene Paat and Dindin Santiago-Manabat, both of whom played in Thailand as imports ahead of the PVL season.

"Gusto talaga namin din kahit papaano na mabigyan sila ng magandang laban, kasi last conference nga, medyo kahit papaano, sobrang ganda din ng pinakita nila. They got the championship," said Valdez.

"So, iba 'yung motivation namin in this game talaga," she added.

Creamline setter Jia Morado stressed that what was crucial for them was to wrap up the quarterfinals in one match, rather than risk facing the Crossovers in a do-or-die showdown.

"Siguro we heard from different people na, bawi kayo, ito na 'yung revenge niyo, ganoon. But that wasn't our game plan," Morado said.

"Siyempre, ayaw namin paabutin ulit na matalo kami kasi mas mahirap, going into a second game, kasi 'yung momentum would be with them," she pointed out. "[It's] surreal to be able to win this game in one go."

Morado is now hoping that their big win against Chery Tiggo will boost their bid to regain the PVL Open Conference crown.

"Hopefully, tuloy-tuloy na 'yung momentum until finals," she said.

Creamline will play either Choco Mucho or PLDT in the best-of-three semifinals.