PVL: Cignal's Bombita (knee) out for the conference

A knee injury will keep Graze Bombita from playing for Cignal HD this conference. File photo. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Graze Bombita will be unable to play for Cignal HD in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

The HD Spikers announced on Monday that the veteran open hitter had torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on her left knee, ruling her out of action for the foreseeable future.

Bombita suffered the injury while warming up ahead of their first game of the conference against defending champion Chery Tiggo.

Cignal HD signed Bombita last September from BaliPure, where she spent the past two seasons. The 30-year-old open spiker was the seventh highest scorer in the 2021 PVL Open Conference, where the Water Defenders went 3-6.

Even without Bombita, the HD Spikers have been on a roll in the Open Conference. They swept the pool phase and on Monday, they defeated the Water Defenders to advance to the semifinals.