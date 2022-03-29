PBA: Ginebra's Standhardinger named Player of the Week

Ginebra big man Christian Standhardinger. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra is missing the presence of injured center Japeth Aguilar, but they have found an equally fitting anchor in Christian Standhardinger as they moved on the cusp of a finals appearance in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

Aguilar has missed the last two games of their semifinals series against the NLEX Road Warriors due to a calf injury, but the Fil-German big man has come up big in response.

Standhardinger is averaging 14.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in three games in the semis, earning the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of March 23-27.

He started the series with 10 points and 12 rebounds at a time Aguilar aggravated his calf injury, complementing import Justin Brownlee, LA Tenorio, and Scottie Thompson in the Kings' 95-86 win.

The 6-foot-9 bruiser then bullied his way to a 17-point, 11-rebound stats line on 8-of-14 shooting in Game 2 as Ginebra zoomed to a 2-0 lead with a 104-94 victory.

In Game 3, Standhardinger delivered anew with a huge double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds, although Ginebra fell short of completing a sweep and quick passage to the championship round with a razor-thin 86-85 loss to the Road Warriors.

"Just trying to fulfill whatever role is best for the team to give us the biggest chance to win," said Standhardinger, who has also emerged as the primary defender on NLEX import Cameron Clark.

Standhardinger beat out teammates Tenorio and Thompson as well as Meralco's Chris Newsome and Chris Banchero for the weekly honor handed out by the men and women covering the PBA beat.

The Gin Kings get a second chance to finish off the Road Warriors on Wednesday's Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum.