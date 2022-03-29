NCAA: CSB takes first win with rout of Lyceum

Photo from NCAA/GMA

The De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) Blazers cruised to its first win at the NCAA Season 97 after beating the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates, 79-68, in La Salle Greenhills Tuesday.

Wil Gozum and Robi Nayve took charge in the pivotal second half run for the Blazers to hand the Pirates its second straight loss of the season.

Ahead by a solitary point at the start of the third period, Nayve scored several points including a three-pointer and a layup that extended the host school’s lead to 51-44, less than five minutes left in the quarter.

Mclaude Guadaña and Omar Larupay tried to narrow the distance with back-to-back baskets before the third period ended, 50-54.

Gozum then spearheaded the CSB onslaught in the payoff period, dropping 11 points sparked by a three-point play to make it 57-52.

Nayve buried a trey at the 6:07 mark to create a 64-57 separation before Gozum hit a pair of charities for a double-digit lead, 74-65.

Nayve eventually closed the door for Lyceum when he knocked down another triple for a 79-65 advantage, 55 second left to play.

He finished the match with 17 markers while Gozum added 15 of his own. Meanwhile, JC Cullar and Al Benson contributed 22 combined points for the Blazers.

In the second period, Lyceum managed to hold the lead after a series of free throws, 32-37, but Benson caught fire in the last three minutes of the first half.

He registered four consecutive points to steal the lead from the Pirates, 35-32.

Valdez led the Pirates with 13 points, while Shawn Umali and Yancy Remulla added 11 and 10, respectively.

The Pirates also tallied a whopping 30 turnovers in the game while shooting 10-of-26 from the free throw line.