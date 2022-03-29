NCAA: Aurin, Perpetual Help overwhelm JRU

Action between Perpetual Help and JRU in the NCAA Season 97 tournament. NCAA/GMA Photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Kim Aurin scored 20 points and the University of Perpetual Help Altas demolished the Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers, 77-56, for a victorious start to their campaign in the NCAA Season 97 men's basketball tournament.

Aurin made eight of his 16 field goals and added four rebounds and three assists, as the Altas got off to a fiery start and never let up against the Heavy Bombers.

The Altas led, 26-9, after the opening frame, and the Heavy Bombers were never able to get untracked offensively.

The closest they got was 14 points, 35-21, midway through the second period but Perpetual Help restored order in the third frame, where they had 21 points.

The Perpetual Help lead grew to 26 points, 64-38, at the end of the third period.

Jeff Egan contributed 14 points, while Jielo Razon had 13 points and six assists for the Altas. John Abis grabbed 15 rebounds while scoring six points.

John delos Santos did his best to keep the Heavy Bombers in the game, finishing with 17 points. But they struggled on the offensive end, shooting a paltry 23.8% from the field. Jason Celis was the only other JRU player in double-digits, with 11 points on 4-of-24 shooting.

