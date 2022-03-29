NBA: Robert Williams injury blow for Celtics

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (L) is fouled by Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (R) during the first quarter at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 10 January 2022. File photo. CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE

NEW YORK -- Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III faces a lengthy injury layoff after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee, the team said Monday.

Williams limped out of Sunday's victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves which sent the Celtics to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Boston confirmed Monday that the 24-year-old, a key part of the Celtics' recent resurgence, has suffered a lateral meniscal tear in his left knee.

The injury is expected to keep Williams out of action for several weeks, potentially dealing a blow to the Celtics' postseason hopes.

Williams is one of several Celtic players nursing knocks.

Boston said Monday that Jaylen Brown (right knee) and Jayson Tatum (patella tendinopathy) would miss Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Al Horford will also miss the game due to undisclosed personal reasons.

The Celtics have won 11 of their last 12 games, with Sunday's 134-112 rout of Minnesota moving them to the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 47-28 record, half a game clear of the Philadelphia 76ers (46-28).

Williams has averaged 10 points and nearly 10 rebounds a game this season.

© Agence France-Presse