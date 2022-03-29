NBA: Heat get well vs. Kings as Jimmy Butler scores 27

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (L) reacts with Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 April 2021. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 27 points -- including a season-high three 3-pointers -- as the Miami Heat broke a season-worst four-game losing streak with a 123-100 win over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

Butler, who also had a team-high eight assists and five rebounds, made 10-of-14 shots, including 3-of-5 on 3-pointers.

Miami (48-28) also got 22 points and a game-high 15 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro added 20 points off the bench.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who missed one game due to family reasons, returned to the team. Spoelstra also made a change in his starting lineup, using Duncan Robinson off the bench. for the first time since Jan. 15.

Max Strus started in his place, scoring eight points. Robinson had 15 points.

Sacramento (27-49) had its two-game winning streak broken.

Davion Mitchell led the Kings with 21 points and a game-high nine assists, and Harrison Barnes added 17 points.

However, the Kings were without De'Aaron Fox (hand); Domantas Sabonis (knee); Richaun Holmes (personal); Terence Davis (wrist); Alex Len (illness); and Josh Jackson (illness).

In the first quarter, Miami shot 61.9 percent from the floor, including 5-of-8 on 3-pointers (62.5 percent), grabbing a 31-19 lead. The Kings shot just 38.1 percent, including 3-for-10 on 3-pointers.

By halftime, Adebayo already had a double-double --12 points and 11 rebounds -- as Miami extended its lead to 57-41. Butler had the biggest-scoring second quarter with nine points.

Butler added nine more points in the third quarter, shooting 3-for-3 on 3-pointers as the Heat stretched their advantage to 93-68. Miami shot 53.8 percent in the third quarter, including 8-for-14 on 3-pointers (57.1 percent).

Miami was never threatened in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Miami shot 54.4 percent from the floor, including 19-for-40 on 3-pointers. The Heat also had a 48-32 edge on rebounds.

Sacramento shot 45.7 percent from the floor, including 12-for-35 on 3-pointers (34.3 percent). The Kings trailed for almost the entire game.