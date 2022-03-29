From the Philippine Azkals Facebook page

The Philippines men's national football team lost 2-0 to Singapore during the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Tri-Nations Series at Singapore National Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Azkals fielded a heavily depleted lineup as they entered Singapore's COVID-19 protocols. As a result, the team only had 15 players available.

They figured in a highly physical match with the Singaporeans, a predicament that further decimated the roster to 10 men.

The Azkals lost to Malaysia by a similar margin last Wednesday.