Chery Tiggo star Mylene Paat is helped by her teammates after suffering an ankle sprain.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chery Tiggo star Mylene Paat assured her fans that she can make a quick recovery after suffering an ankle sprain in their game against the Creamline Cool Smashers on Tuesday.

Paat turned her right ankle after landing from a block attempt in the second set of their quarterfinal game, and had to be helped up by her teammates. She shook off the injury and stayed in the game, not even missing a single rally.

"Ayaw ko talagang lumabas," Paat said after the game. "Gusto kong ilaban 'yung bawat set na meron sa amin."

"Ayaw ko talagang lumabas, kasi overall, kailangan din ng teammate ko ng isang ate sa loob, being a leader. So kahit na ankle sprain na ako, may support naman eh, kaya 'di siya ganoon ka-grabe," she added.

"Ramdam ko pa rin 'yung sakit na andoon. Kinapos nga lang."

Paat gutted out the pain but couldn't lead the Crossovers to victory. Despite a stirring comeback in the third set, they fell in the fourth with Creamline taking a 25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19 to advance to the semis. The loss ended Chery Tiggo's defense of their Premier Volleyball League Open Conference title.

On her Instagram stories after the match, Paat posted an update, saying: "Huwag po kayong mag-alala! Konting maga lang 'to!"

But she also admitted that she felt some frustration after their title reign ended, especially as she felt that she could have done more.

"'Yun at 'yun pa rin ang problems namin hanggang ngayon eh, 'yung receive talaga namin and floor defense. So ayun. Lumaban naman 'yung bawat isa, pero nagkulang pa rin talaga, which is 'yun 'yung depensa talaga, 'yung No. 1," she noted.

The short build-up to the conference was also a factor, said Paat. She and Dindin Santiago-Manabat only had a brief time prepare with their teammates, having spent the offseason playing as imports for Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand.

"Nagkulang din kami talaga ng preparation, lalong-lalo na sa akin, sa connection ko between me and the setter. Kasi nga galing akong Thailand, ayun, mas mabibilis talaga doon. And pagdating dito, kailangan kong mag-adjust ulit," she said.

"'Yun 'yung palaging sinasabi nila coach na, iba 'yung sa Thailand at iba 'yung dito sa Pilipinas. So, kailangan adjustment talaga, and 'yun. Kinapos lang talaga ng preparation."

But Chery Tiggo's campaign in the 2022 PVL Open Conference is still not over, as they will play in the classification phase.

"Itong liga na 'to, hindi pa naman natatapos eh. May mga susunod pang liga. Babawi at babawi kami," said Paat.