Cebu Chooks team to compete in FIBA 3x3 tilt in Dubai

Cebu Chooks! will represent the Philippines at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Dubai Expo Super Quest. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- The new-look Cebu Chooks! is one of eight teams that will compete in the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Dubai Expo Super Quest which will take place on March 31.

The Super Quest is a level eight out of a possible 10 tournament and will serve as a qualifier in a World Tour stop that has yet to be revealed by FIBA 3x3.

"FIBA 3x3's invitation came as a surprise as it only came to us last weekend," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas. "But we never turn down any challenge that's why we accepted it.

"And of course, we are in crunch time in racking up valuable FIBA 3x3 points in order to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Joining these top-level tournaments will help in our climb," added Mascariñas, whose company Chooks-to-Go is a global partner of FIBA 3x3.

Some of the world's top teams are slated to compete in the tournament as well, namely world No. 2 Antwerp (Belgium), No. 3 Liman (Serbia), No. 4 Riga (Latvia), No. 9 San Juan (Puerto Rico), No. 10 Lausanne (Switzerland), Chicago (USA), and a team from Dubai.

Composing Cebu Chooks, which is handled by Aldin Ayo, are Mac Tallo, Zach Huang, Brandon Ramirez, and Cameroonian Mike Nzeusseu.

The eight teams will be divided into two pools of four with the top two teams advancing to the knockout semis on the same day.

Cebu Chooks is slotted with Riga (7:25 p.m.), Chicago (9:30 p.m.), and Antwerp (11:35 p.m.)

"It's a different format than what we are used to but we are ready," said Ayo. "This tournament will be a good baptism of fire for us as we prepare for the grind of the season in two months' time."

