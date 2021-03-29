PSC suspends national team training in 'NCR Plus'

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Sunday announced the suspension of national team training in the "NCR Plus" bubble, after it was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal have been placed under ECQ from March 29 to April 4 due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Consequently, all indoor and outdoor training of national team members within the affected areas are suspended during that period, the PSC announced.

The agency encouraged all national sports associations (NSAs) to "practice online individual training." It also emphasized that "no group activities shall be conducted."

"All national training pool members must ensure proper compliance with relevant precautionary measures of the Department of Health and IATF-issued health and safety protocol at all times," the PSC also said.

National team members who have qualified or are looking to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics were given clearance to train earlier this year.

In January, the taekwondo, karate, and boxing national teams entered the Inspire Sports Facility in Calamba, Laguna for a training camp. The boxing team has since gone to Thailand, while the karate team is in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Gilas Pilipinas men's basketball team pool is also at the Inspire facility, where they are training for the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in June.

Meanwhile, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) also announced that professional sports training will be limited to individual activities indoors from March 29 to April 4.

Professional sports competitions and group training in areas under ECQ are also prohibited.

Several pro teams -- including squads from the PBA and the Premier Volleyball League -- have received clearance to hold small group training sessions in preparation for their upcoming seasons. With the current restrictions, however, those practices are now suspended.

As of Sunday, March 28, the Philippines has a total of 105,568 active cases of COVID-19. There were 9,475 new cases on Sunday, the third consecutive day that the country logged more than 9,000 new cases.