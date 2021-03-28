NBA: Lakers expect big help as Drummond sets sights on LA, says report

Lakers look to add another AD, as Andre Drummond is set to join Anthony Davis and the defending champions. Andrew D. Bernstein, NBAE/Getty Images via AFP/file

The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported.

The 2-time All-Star and 4-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

The Lakers' star players and members of the front office "have been recruiting Drummond hard," per the report.

Once Andre Drummond clears waivers at 5 PM ET, he intends to sign with the Lakers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 28, 2021

Drummond, 27, and his agent, Jeff Schwartz, have also had discussions with the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets and others, sources told ESPN.

Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 games this season. He has been sitting out since Feb. 12 while the Cavs unsuccessfully attempted to find a trade partner before last week's deadline.

The Cavaliers acquired Drummond in February 2020 from the Detroit Pistons for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick.

In 624 career games (573 starts), he has averaged 14.6 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.

