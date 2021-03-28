Mobile Legends: Bren barges into MPL7 winning column with 2-1 squeak vs Execration

MANILA - After a three-game skid, last year’s season and world champions Bren Esports finally barge into the winning column in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Season 7 after eking out a 2-1 come-from-behind win against Execration on Sunday.

The “Tzy brothers” in Karl “KarltZy” Nepomuceno and David “FlapTzy” Canon led the charge in the clincher match, making quick work of Execration and beating them in an 11-minute blowout. Execration then was just kept to three kills.

The win brings Bren up to second place in the group standings. Bren were coming off a three-game slide, the recent being a 2-1 loss against Aura PH on Saturday afternoon.

A sit-down among the players helped steered Bren to their first win in the season, head Coach “Duckeyyy” Glindro said in a post-match press conference.

“I don’t [scold them] kasi these guys have been playing for way too long. Inayos ko na lang ‘yung maliliit na bagay,” Glindro said.

In other MPL7 action, Work Auster Force also barged into the winning column after squeaking out a 2-1 victory against group leaders Nexplay Esports.

Nexplay managed to blow out Work Auster Force in the first game, keeping them to just 7 kills over their 20.

Meanwhile, Laus Playbook Esports was sent reeling into its second straight loss after being swept by ONIC PH.

LINEUP:

BREN ESPORTS - CJ “Ribo” Ribo, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, David “FlapTzy” Canon, EJ “Ejhay” Sambrano, Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel, Allan “Lusty” Castromayor,

EXECRATION - Renz “Renzio” Errol Cadua, Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic, Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez, Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas, and Billy ”Z4pnu" Jazha Alfonso

NEXPLAY ESPORTS - Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse, James “Jeymz” Gloria, John Paul “H2wo” Salonga, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera, Dexter “Exort” Martinez, Lance “LanceCy” Cunanan

WORK AUSTER FORCE - Daniel “Chuuu” Chu, Dylan “Unravel” Catipon, Patrick “rTzy” Grecia, Thom Aldrin "Moht" R. Bernardo, Clarense “Kousei” Camilo, and Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico

LAUS PLAYBOOK ESPORTS - ANowee “Ryota” Macasa, Joshua “Aspect” Tating, Jay “JAKE THE DOG” Lapitan, Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio, Erwin “Yakou” Magno

ONIC PH - Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol, Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog, Jaylord “Hate” Gonzales, Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera, Jason “Jay” Torculas, and Marky “Markyyyyy” Capacio