MMA: Recent wins by Team Lakay boost Folayang ahead of Akiyama bout

Eduard Folayang in action. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Amid one of the toughest stretches of his professional mixed martial arts career, Filipino veteran Eduard Folayang has gotten a boost of confidence from the success of his teammates in Team Lakay.

The 37-year-old veteran has lost four of his last five matches in ONE Championship and is facing another stiff challenge in his return to the ring.

The promotion confirmed recently that Folayang will take on Korean-Japanese superstar Yoshihiro Akiyama at "ONE on TNT IV," scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 (Thursday, April 29 in Manila) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It will be the fourth installment in the "ONE on TNT" event series, which is broadcast to American audiences on US primetime via B/R Live and TNT.

Against the 45-year-old Akiyama, Folayang will be seeking his first win in two years. "Landslide" last got his hand raised in November 2019 against Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu of Mongolia.

"This will be a great fight for me," said Folayang. "I'm working hard with the team right now, and I'm definitely up for the challenge."

"Everyone is gearing up," he added.

Making Folayang more confident is that Team Lakay has started 2021 on a strong note. In late January, Lito Adiwang knocked out Namiki Kawahara to return to his winning ways. A month later, Jenelyn Olsim made an impressive debut by submitting Brazil's Maira Mazar in the third round.

"Our victories in the first half of the year have boosted our morale. I myself have been inspired by my team's victories," said Folayang, a "kuya" to the other members of Team Lakay.

"With our hard work and discipline, and by the grace of God, 2021 will be a good year for Team Lakay," he said.

Prior to his win against Tsogookhuu, Folayang dropped submission losses to Japanese rival Shinya Aoki and former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. Most recently, Folayang experienced decision losses to highly-regarded lightweights Pieter Buist and Antonio Caruso.

Despite his loss of form, Folayang is confident that he can still put together a run back to the top -- beginning with a solid performance against Akiyama.

"It is always an honor to share the Circle with legends. It gives me added motivation. Yoshihiro Akiyama is a legend and a veteran of the cage. His name is known throughout the world," Folayang said.

"This fight excites me because I know I'm going up against a great fighter. I'm working hard to come into the Circle well-conditioned with my mind and body," he added.

"This is a very important battle for me. I didn't get the results that I wanted in my previous fights, and I wasn't able to perform the way I wanted. The key to this fight is going to be the preparation. We're coming up with a solid game plan. He's not going to be an easy opponent. But at the same time, I'm confident in my skills. This time, I will aim for a steadfast victory."

FROM THE ARCHIVES: