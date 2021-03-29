Gilas Pilipinas to break camp after 'NCR Plus' placed under ECQ

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas will "break camp" from the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna after the province was placed under enhanced community quarantine due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio, confirmed to ABS-CBN News that the team will "temporarily break camp."

Gilas has been at the Inspire facility since the middle of the month to train for the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, set for June. No PBA players are inside the bubble; instead, the SBP called up its nine full-time players and a host of college standouts.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Sunday advised all national sports associations that national team training is suspended in areas under ECQ.

The government last Saturday placed Metro Manila, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite and Rizal under ECQ as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to mount. On Sunday, the Philippines recorded over 9,000 cases for the third day in a row.

