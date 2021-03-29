GAB suspends training of pro teams in NCR Plus

MANILA, Philippines -- The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) on Monday announced that the small group training sessions being done by professional sports teams will be suspended in "NCR Plus" while it is under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The government on Saturday placed the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, and Laguna under ECQ from March 29 to April 4 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Professional sports competitions and group trainings in areas under Enhanced Community Quarantine shall not be allowed," GAB said in a statement.

"The conduct of professional sports training shall remain limited to solo or individual activities conducted indoors or anywhere within the individual's private property beginning March 29 until April 4," the agency also said.

Teams of the Philippine Basketball Association and the Premier Volleyball League have already been training in small groups after getting approval from both GAB and the local government unit where their respective facilities are based.

Virtually all pro teams train in NCR Plus areas. Only PVL squads Chery Tiggo and F2 Logistics have yet to gain the approval of their LGUs for their training facilities.

Both the PBA and the PVL have already moved their planned opening date for their respective 2021 seasons due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Philippines Football League called off the Copa Paulino Alcantara, initially set for April.

The NBL and the WNBL have both postponed the openers of their inaugural pro seasons, which were initially scheduled after the Holy Week.