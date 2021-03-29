Esports: PH to host 2021 Asia-Pacific Predator E-Sports League grand finals

MANILA -- A total of US$400,000 worth of prizes is up for grabs as the Philippines plays host to the 2021 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Predator E-Sports League grand finals on April 6-11.

For five days, teams from 17 countries around Asia and the Pacific will duke it out on DOTA 2 and PUBG to win cash, Predator products, and the coveted Predator Shield.

Predator, the gaming division of Taiwanese computer giant Acer, started the esports league back in 2018 with Indonesia hosting the grand finals in Jakarta. The 2019 finals was held in Bangkok where a Filipino team, TNC Predator, walked away as that year’s DOTA 2 champion.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In 2020, the Philippines was all set to host this mega esports event at the SM Arena with tickets being sold out shortly after they went on sale.

But because of the pandemic, the physical event was cancelled. The organizers have said that those who have bought tickets will be entitled to refunds. The refund procedures will be available soon on the Predator social media pages.

This year, the league is going virtual where the matches will be streamed on the Predator Philippines Facebook and Twitch channels.

Predator Philippines general manager Sue Ong-Lim explained that a lot of planning has gone into this huge borderless online event.

“It has its own challenges for big online events such as this. The challenge is really more of putting in innovation, to keep the audience engaged, whether it's in virtual contents like AR (augmented reality),” said Ong.

Two esports games with a massive global player base will be featured this year.

DOTA 2 or Defense of the Ancients 2 is a 5-on-5 multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) that relies on teamwork, strategy and lightning-fast reflexes. The three Philippine teams representing the Philippines are TNC Predator, Neon Esports, and Reckoning Esports

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG is a multiplayer battle royale where the goal is to eliminate every other player and be the last man standing. Fast twitch reflexes, hand-eye coordination, and quick tactical thinking are key to winning PUBG’s “chicken dinners. Filipino teams ArkAngel Esports, TroubleMaku, and Gamers Lounge will be out to fight against the best teams in the league.

To coincide with the virtual event, Predator Philippines is giving out up to P40,000 discounts on select gaming laptops, desktops, and monitors. As an added bonus, each purchase comes with a limited-edition Predator gaming chair.

For match schedules, complete listing of product discounts, and refund instructions for those who bought tickets to the 2020 event, please visit Predator Philippines Facebook page.

Related video: