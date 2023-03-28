Courtesy: Valorant Esports Philippines

MANILA - Team Secret on Sunday opened their Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific League campaign in Seoul, Korea with a win over Thailand team Talon Esports.

Team Secret outgunned Talon in Ascent (13-5), and faltered in their map choice Icebox (8-13), before bouncing back in Fracture (13-3).

In a post match interview with the game's casters, Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza admitted that they were short on practice time because they had to fix some of their documents in Korea, but the squad was happy they pulled off the win.

"For us siguro yung nangyari may kaunting delay due to fixing some parang documents, so parang nagfocus kami doon and [habang] nag-practice kami na-fix namin," BORKUM said.

"And yung experience namin sa LOCK//IN dinala lang namin dito sa Korea and winork out namin and pinolish yuung malinis na yung mga mistakes. so confident naman kami na at least ngayon mas confident kami a inabot ng game kassi umabot ng map 3," he added.

Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera (Killjoy) did most work for Team Secret in Ascent, for a 295 average combat score (ACS).

Trailing 11-6 Team Secret went on a 5-1 run in the defenders' side of Icebox to salvage their chances of a sweep. But Talon shut the door after taking an elimination win in round 21 to bring things to a decider.

Team Secret, however, went on a rampage in Fracture, going nine rounds unanswered, and taking the first half, 10-2, before repeating on the defenders' side to close things out.

BORKUM lead the team in Icebox with an ACS of 317.

Meanwhile, RRQ, with three Pinoys in their team, lost against GEN.G in their VCT Pacific match in a 0-2 loss last Monday.

Team Secret will be facing their rivals, Singaporean squad Paper Rex on April 2, while RRQ will face Japan's ZETA Division on April 1.