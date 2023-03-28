Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) -- One more game.

The Creamline Cool Smashers denied the Petro Gazz Angels of a sweep in their championship series in the PVL All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday, forcing a winner-take-all match.

Creamline bucked a slow start to equalize the Finals series with a thrilling 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 15-6 victory over Petro Gazz in Game 2 of the best-of-three series at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After losing the fourth set, the Cool Smashers recovered quickly in the deciding frame as they went for a fiery 8-0 spurt to break a 2-2 deadlock, spearheaded by Michele Gumabao’s series of points, 10-2.

The Angels would get some life as MJ Phillips led a mini 3-0 run that forced CCS to call for time, 6-12.

But it proved to be their last hurrah as Ced Domingo put the finishing touches with three straight points including a game-clinching dump ball.

Gumabao steered Creamline with 21 points aside from 14 digs while Tots Carlos added 20 markers including 22 receptions.

It was a neck and neck battle in the fourth as the Angels tried to force a fifth set but the Cool Smashers looked determined to end the game with Jema Galanza scoring an off-the-block kill for a 17-15 lead.

Petro Gazz answered three consecutive points after an error of Jeanette Panaga, 18-17. Tied at 19, the Angels dropped another run with Aiza Maizo-Pontillas’ back-to-back attacks, 23-19.

The defending champions tried to rally back with Domingo denied Phillips, 23-24, but Gumabao sent her service long.

Rem Palma had 16 markers including four blocks while Pontillas tallied 15 for Petro Gazz.

The Cool Smashers and Angels will be fighting for all the marbles on March 30, Thursday, 5:30 p.m., at the MOA Arena.

