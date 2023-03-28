Adamson men, UST women shine in NBA 3X Philippines

The UST Growling Tigresses, led by Tacky Tacatac, ruled the women's open division of NBA 3X Philippines 2023. NBA Philippines/Handout.

MANILA -- Adamson University and the University of Santo Tomas (UST) emerged as champions in the men's and women's open divisions of the NBA 3X Philippines last Sunday at the Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Adamson made quick work of 5J Elite in the men's final, 22-10. The team was composed of Jhon Arthur Calisay, Aaron Flowers, Ivan Jay Maata, and Wilfrey Magbuhos, with Flowers emerging as the Most Valuable Player.

Meanwhile, UST's Team A outlasted local powerhouse Uratex Dream, 21-16, for the women's crown. The Tigresses were composed of Catherine Dionisio, Reynalyn Ferrer, Kent Pastrana, and Tacky Tacatac.

Tacatac, also a Mythical Team member in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament, was the MVP.

"We're very happy and grateful for the opportunity na binigay sa amin na ipakita sa maraming tao yung talent namin as babae," the UST veteran said.

NBA 3X Philippines, which was being staged for the first time since 2019, also featured a celebrity division where Team Bente -- headlined by former collegiate player Martin Reyes -- defeated Pure Business in the final, 16-13.

The event saw a performance from the Houston Rockets Clutch City Dancers and an appearance from 2006 NBA champion Jason Williams.