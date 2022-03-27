PVL: Creamline looks to put early end to Chery Tiggo's title defense

The Creamline Cool Smashers can oust the Chery Tiggo Crossovers from the PVL Open Conference. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA - The Creamline Cool Smashers have a chance to earn a measure of revenge on Monday, when they take on Chery Tiggo in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Fans will be allowed to watch in person at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan for the showdown between the Cool Smashers and the Crossovers, a rematch of last year's Finals series that was held in a bubble.

Chery Tiggo outlasted Creamline in three games last year, but the Cool Smashers can send the Crossovers to an early exit this time around as they have a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Creamline had swept Pool B, while Chery Tiggo sneaked in as the fourth seed in Pool A. The Crossovers managed just a 1-3 win-loss record in the pool phase.

Odds are thus stacked against the Crossovers, who are missing the services of reigning Most Valuable Player Jaja Santiago who is still playing for the Saitama Ageo Medics in Japan's V.League.

"Despite Jaja's absence, I trust my teammates that we can overcome the challenge," Chery Tiggo star Mylene Paat said. "We will give Creamline a good fight."

Without Santiago, Paat has stepped up to emerge as the Crossovers' leader, as her confidence has been boosted by her stint in Thailand's professional league with Nakhon Ratchasima. Chery Tiggo also features Dindin Santiago-Manabat, who teamed up with Paat in Thailand.

Creamline, meanwhile, continues to rely on its veteran core of Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, and Risa Sato, as well as rising stars Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos.

But the Cool Smashers insist that they cannot be complacent against the Crossovers, even if they do have the quarterfinals bonus.

"Even if we have the twice-to-beat advantage, we need to play solid," said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

Opening serve is at 6:00 p.m., with a capacity crowd expected at the San Juan venue.

In the first game at 3:00 p.m., Cignal HD will try to barge into the semifinals at the expense of winless BaliPure. The HD Spikers topped Pool A with a perfect 4-0 record.