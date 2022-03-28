Paul Lee puts up a shot for the Magnolia Hotshots in Game 3 of their PBA Governors' Cup semifinals series against the Meralco Bolts. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Paul Lee has not been at his lethal best for the Magnolia Hotshots in the semifinals of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, but Meralco coach Norman Black knows this can change at any moment.

Lee is averaging just 9.3 points on 27% shooting in three games in their best-of-five semis series against the Bolts. In Game 3 on Sunday, he made just two of nine field goals for five points in a 101-95 loss.

Asked about Lee's struggles against them, Black immediately responded: "I don't want to say anything about Paul Lee, 'cause he can explode at any time."

"We know he's one of the deadliest players in the league," the multi-titled coach added. "So the last thing we want to do is give him any type of newspaper clipping to feed off of, so we'll just see him on Wednesday."

Lee averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in the elimination round, where the Hotshots went 9-2 to take the top seed in the conference.

He was superb against Phoenix Super LPG in the quarterfinals, firing 25 points, but told reporters on Sunday night that he sustained a left ankle injury ahead of the semis that has hampered his play.

It was a disappointing development for Lee, who dealt with a shoulder injury in the finals of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup where the Hotshots lost to the TNT Tropang GIGA in five games. The veteran admitted that it is "very frustrating" to once again be dealing with an injury at such a crucial phase in the playoffs.

"Meron kaming magandang chance with Mike [Harris] pero hindi ko na control 'yun e. Masakit. Sobrang sakit sa loob ko, 'yung nararamdaman ko ngayon, every time I play bad tapos ganito," said Lee, as quoted by Tiebreaker Times.

Magnolia will try to stave off elimination and force a do-or-die game against the Bolts in Wednesday's Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum.